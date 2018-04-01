Ambassadors, diplomats, local families attend Spring Festival

A day spent in sweet company of flowers

Zubair Qureshi

Spring is in full bloom and still resisting the onslaught of summer at least in Islamabad. In the rest of the country, however, we keep hearing stories of sweltering heat. Luckily, in the Federal Capital residents as well as different public and private organizations are still celebrating festivals and days in the name of spring. One such Spring Festival was hosted by Serena Hotel Islamabad here on Saturday. The hotel’s over two-dozen lawns and pathways were tastefully and creatively decorated with flowerbeds and varieties of rose, jasmine, asters, petunia, pansy and other flowers and one could see guests and families making a beeline to attend the one-day super spring event. According to rough estimate, more than 1,500 guests and families attended the daylong event and majority of them were Ambassadors, diplomats and their families, heads of various companies and their spouses. Children too attended the festival and enjoyed the company of Woody (Cowboy in Toy Story) and other characters of the famous cartoon series. They grasped the hands of Woody and some were audacious enough to jump at him on the first sight.

A battery of chefs, members of the Serena team was busy all the day providing plenty of food, barbecue lamb and chicken, sajji, chaatsdahibarras and Sindhi biryani served in a baradari style arrangement. Besides there were also varieties of pancake, burgers, ice cream, juices, traditional lassi, slush juice, chicken and fish and other mouth watering food items, quite fresh and well-cooked to their esteemed guests.

The Spring Festival aims to bring together members of the diplomatic and business communities, guests and friends of the Serena Hotel to celebrate the arrival of spring in an outdoor event, said a member of the Serena management team. One couldn’t help missing Aziz Boolani and his spouse who traditionally host this event every year. This year too, they hosted the event but had to skip due to some engagements in Skardu. General Manager of the hotel, Michel Galopin, however, was there receiving the guests personally and took personal interest in making things comfortable for the guests.

Delicious food produced at live cooking stations showcased different cuisines from all the restaurants while various activities were arranged to keep young children entertained, making the Festival truly a family day out under pristine blue skies.

According to the hotel’s chef, the variety of food ranged from South Eastern Cuisine, Continental foods, Middle Eastern and Pakistani delicacies. The most frequented counters.

Children enjoyed a street magic show and took photographs with the Disney characters mingling with the guests. Cotton candy and desserts of all types kept them very happy.

According to Mr Michel Galopin, the hospitality industry is fundamentally founded on relationships and we prideourselves on the culture of care that permeates everything we do. While we strive to make all our activities and events memorable, the Spring Festival is especially significant because it brings all our Serena’s friends and their families together to celebrate the beauty of Islamabad in spring.