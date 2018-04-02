Ambassadors are eyes, ears of the state

Muhammad Usman

The relations between Pakistan and US follow a trajectory which is seldom even and smooth. Often it remains in danger of air pockets of uncertainty and unpredictability. The cordiality is only seasonal. Following new US South Asia policy, relationship is in a tight grip of diplomatic trough. US’s behaviour at FATF conference to place Pakistan on global terror financing watch list was another serious strain it has to endure however, saner elements on both sides are trying not to stretch it to its maximum stencil strength. Possibly this is the positive which needs to be capitalised by both. IMF is sharpening knife on behest of real masters to drive their agenda. The Capital Hill in US is the hub where cobweb of schemes are woven and unleased. Understandably, it ought to be serious preoccupation of envoy of concerned victim country to dull their potency by combination of reason, craft and guile. In case of Pakistan’s envoy, there is hardly any intermission and diminution. He needs to have stuff which could hold against the best all time.

Pak’s envoy has to work in environments, particularly, at Capitol Hill where a general perception exists that Pakistan is not sincere to US rather, selfish whose national interests have never been coinciding but colliding with US. There is always a discussion whether to categories Pakistan a friend or foe. Pakistan is considered an ungrateful country which pockets/misappropriates American tax payer’s money and does nothing meaningful in return. In words of Trump “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit”.

His words are replica of what thinking US lawmakers/media/intelligentsia possess about Pakistan, partly because of indifference born of superficiality of relationship/big power mindset and partly because of antipathy grilled by anti Pakistan lobby in their mind unrelentingly. Basically, it is an aggressive and well spread Indian lobby which acts like a predator. Besides, India itself spares no effort to work closely with government and congressmen to influence US decision making. Presently both are working as if new lovers hug each other because of new dynamics emerging in region.

For Pakistan, it is hard to find a lobbyist firm which could improve it’s image and deliver thus main reliance is on its embassy in which ambassador is the pivot as he ought to be. He needs to be a man of well-groomed stock. He needs to have a set of prodigious intelligence, appropriate education and experience, high moral values and organisational skills. He must have an instinct to learn/grasp about world and preempt event and riposte when time is opportune. He needs to be a first class listener and speaks only when essentially necessary because his word is his currency. The essential ingredient of ambassadorial job is a flair for foreign affairs.

One’s mind is stuck in existing hard times to the likes of some former Pakistani ambassadors to US i.e. Muhammad Ali Bogra, Agha Hilaly and Shabzada Yaqub Ali Khan etc. These were lofty personalities with distinguish career and accomplishments in their credit before taking ambassadorship there but we have to have Ali Jahangir Siddiqui who is not only novice but also equally ill equipped for the job. On top of this, he is on wanted list of NAB. He has no compelling credentials to his name rather only known by name of his father; a business tycoon Jahangir Siddiqui. In Aug 2017, he was appointed as special assistant to PM when Khaqan Abbassi was thrust upon Pakistan as an accidental PM. The nominee is mere BA in economics from US. He has no noteworthy public experience however, has been a business partner to PM Abbasi. His appointment is direct from PM without approval of Federal Cabinet. He is allegedly named in 19 inquires pertaining to corruption to tune of Rs 40 billion, money laundering and violation of SBP’s rules.

His appointment is being critically opposed by informed sections of the country, being most unsuitable for his poor repute and lack of intellectual attainment and experience nevertheless, PM remains obdurate with no flicker of compunction in his eyes for indulging himself in worst kind of nepotism. He advanced only two arguments for his flagrant act. One, Siddiqui has studied in US which makes him suitable for the job. It is being too simple. Two, it was his prerogative. He needs to know that a discretion is a public trust, entrusted for betterment of national and collective pursuits, not conferring bounties among favourites. Probably it is beyond the comprehension of a man who is himself on a bounty from a man, disqualified by apex court for exclusive vested interests.

