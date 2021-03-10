Ambassador Zahoor Ahmed holds virtual meeting with Pakistani students in Sweden, Finland

The Embassy of Pakistan in Sweden organized a virtual meeting with Pakistani students in Sweden and Finland to explore avenues of establishing educational linkages between the two Nordic countries and Pakistan.

Dr. Zain Ul-Abdin, Director General, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan, Wille Eerola, Honorary Consul General of Pakistan to Finland also joined the meeting along with a number of students.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Sweden, Zahoor Ahmed, addressed the questions of the students saying that they are face of modern progressive and educated Pakistan. He said the Embassy is their own home away from home.

He emphasized that Pakistan wishes to enhance educational cooperation with these countries including exchange programs, joint research projects and department to department and university to university linkages. He said as soon as COVID-19 subsides, he would visit the educational institutions, said a press release.

Mr. Wille, speaking on the occasion highlighted the importance of recently signed MoU between National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Turku Vocational Institute, Finland to enhance the cooperation in the field of technical and vocational education and training.

He said the MoU would contribute significantly to developing a highly skilled, dynamic and internationally competitive workforce in Pakistan.

Dr. Zain Ul-Abdin who himself has been a student and researcher in Sweden briefed the participants on the current policies of HEC to facilitate Paksitani students and further higher education standards.

The Ambassor said he would continue to hold such regular intercations in future as well.