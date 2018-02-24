Ambassador of Romania calls on National Security Adviser

Ambassador of Romania Nicolaie Goia called on National Security Adviser Lt. Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua on Friday.

During the meeting, both the discussed issues related to promotion of bilateral relations, matters pertaining to regional security situation and regional connectivity.

NSA warmly received the guest and said that Romania was a great country with rich history. Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Romania and considers Romania as an important member of European Union.

The envoy traced the history of Pakistan Romania relations and said that ever since establishment of diplomatic relations in 1964, both the nations have come very close to each other.

“Romania considers Pakistan as a credible and responsible country and supports Pakistan at every international forum including GSP Plus status which has increased Pakistan’s exports to the EU by more than 30 percent.” the Ambassador said.

In addition, both the countries share the commonality of opinion on regional and international issues. The two countries have longstanding cooperation in political, economic, defence, cultural fields and people to people contact. We, however, need to increase our trade and strengthen the economic dimension of our relationship” he added.—APP

