Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain calls on PM Shehbaz; conveys felicitations

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday received the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Islamabad, H.E Mohammed Ebraheem Mohammed, who conveyed the message of felicitations from the Bahraini leadership to the Shehbaz Sharif on his election to the office of the prime minister.

During the meeting, the Ambassador recalled the long-standing and fraternal ties between the two countries and underlined Bahrain’s desire to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Ambassador for the messages of felicitations from the Bahraini leadership. He underscored the importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Bahrain and reiterated his resolve to work towards further expansion of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

The Prime Minister strongly emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral economic engagement and highlighted the vast potential in the trade, investment, IT, manpower, and food security sectors.

PM Shehbaz also appreciated the efforts of the government of Bahrain in looking after the Pakistani community during the testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also welcomed the project of King Hamad Nursing University and Associated Medical Sciences Hospital in Islamabad, which is a testament to the close brotherly relationship between the two countries.

Bahrain is home to a large Pakistani diaspora in the Gulf Region. Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy close, cordial ties resting on the firm foundation of shared faith and values. The two countries closely collaborate bilaterally, as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Pakistan and Bahrain celebrated 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations in 2021.