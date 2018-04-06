Ambassador of Morocco calls on Pirzada

Ambassador of Morocco Mohamed Karmoune Thursday called on Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada at his Office in Sports Complex.

According to a press release issued here, the federal minister welcomed the ambassador and matters related to sports were discussed during the meeting.

Mohamed Karmoune said that Morocco and Pakistan enjoyed cordial and fraternal relations and these relations would further boost in future.

Federal Minister, Riaz Pirzada said that Pakistan attached great importance to its brotherly relations with Morocco.—APP

