Ambassador Nong Rong vows to build lasting partnership with Pakistan

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong, called on National Security Adviser, Dr. Moeed Yusuf at his office today to discuss bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.

National Security Adviser, Dr. Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan and China have always enjoyed strong and close ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations. He added that Pakistan and China have come even closer recently and are strategically aligned on the vision of growth and prosperity in the region. “Pakistan and China are moving in the same direction and synergizing their efforts to achieve the goal of peace and development in the region”, he said.

Dr. Moeed Yusuf said that CPEC is a flagship project whose success is non-negotiable for both countries. He remarked that CPEC fits perfectly with “Pakistan’s geo-economic paradigm that is now the vision of the government.”

Ambassador Nong Rong vowed to continue building on the strong and long-lasting partnership between the two countries. The ambassador appreciated ongoing efforts to constantly improve the Pakistan-China relationship.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/