Ambassador Nong Rong foresees Gwadar as hub of economic activities

Islamabad: Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong on Tuesday said that Gwadar was emerging as a regional hub of trade and economic activities and that he was pleased to note that vital projects had been undertaken in Gwadar in the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Ambassador Nong Rong made these remarks while addressing a conference – titled: “Round Table Conference III: Kashgar to Gwadar and Beyond” – organized by the Daily Pakistan Observer at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi also ended the RTC as the chief guest.

President Alvi says CPEC symbolizes Chinese vision of world prosperity through international linkages

Addressing the RTC, Ambassador Nong said that some projects in Gwadar under the CPEC have already been completed, while others are in the process of completion. He added that an international airport would start receiving flights from next year. A vocational training institute has been set up for the training of local youth.

The ambassador said that China had assisted Pakistan in power projects generating 5,200 MW while an 886-km national transmission Network has been completed.

“Besides this, 510 kilometres of roads have been constructed under the CPEC. Moreover, 7,000 sets of solar energy cells have been installed in Gwadar to address energy needs,” Ambassador Nong Rong said.

He emphasized that the CPEC project has generated huge employment opportunities, and out of 5,000 jobs in Gwadar, 4,000 are local employees. He was of the view that after the completion of the first phase of the CPEC, various projects in the field of agriculture, industry, science, and technology are being undertaken on a priority basis.

To boost the local economy, local beef and lamb are being exported to China, and during the January-August period this year alone, agricultural products worth US$730 million have been exported to China from Pakistan.

Ambassador Nong Rong highly appreciated the security measures being taken by Pakistan to address the Chinese business firms and the concerns of investors.

“Pakistan has recently set up a separate cell to ensure the security of the Chinese personnel engaged in the CPEC projects,” he said.