Ambassador Masood hosts Senators Danesh and Gurdeep Singh at Pakistan House

Senator Danesh Kumar Palyani and Senator Gurdeep Singh, now visiting the United States, have said that Pakistan attaches highest importance to promotion and protection of rights of minorities and integrate them into the mainstream.

“Inter-faith harmony is a priority for us and we are making diligent efforts in that direction,” the two Senators said.

These remarks were made by the two Senators during an event that was hosted by Ambassador Masood Khan at Pakistan House. The two Senators were accompanied by a delegation of Pakistani-American minorities leaders as well as other community leaders from different parts of the United States.

Ambassador Masood Khan said that the visiting Senators would be able to brief their interlocutors here about Pakistan’s strong commitment to pluralism and respect for diversity.

Senator Kumar and Senator Singh highlighted various legislative, administrative and legal measures that have been taken by successive governments in Pakistan to bring minorities’ communities into the mainstream.

Referring to the landmark steps taken by the government including opening of Kartarpur Corridor, restoration of temples and other religious places across the country, the Senators said that these efforts reflected strong commitment of the government to the cause of minorities of the country.

The Senators highlighted that members of minorities were represented in all walks of life. “Like any other nation, we also face challenges in our pursuit of ensuring complete protection of our minorities and vulnerable groups but we are committed and we would never falter, as a nation, towards fulfilling our obligation,” the Senator said.

Ambassador Masood Khan acknowledged the efforts being made by Pakistani American minorities leaders who were acting as a bridge between Pakistan and the United States.

“The conduct of our community, especially the efforts being made by community leaders belonging to various faiths and beliefs in building bridges was reflective of our national character and also of our belief in peace, co-existence and inter-faith harmony,” he continued.

He acknowledged the efforts being made by Mr. Ilyas Masih and Mr. Raj Rathore. Ambassador Khan also briefed the Senators about ongoing dialogue of Pakistan with the US State Department and US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).—PR