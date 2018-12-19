Ambassador Kurai’s wife displays fine floral skills, embroidery patterns

Ikebana flower arrangement, embroidery exhibition held at Japan embassy

Zubair Qureshi

Embassy of Japan, in collaboration with the Floral Art Society of Pakistan (Islamabad Chapter), Tuesday organized an Ikebana flower arrangements and embroidery exhibition that was attended by a large number of Pakistani and Japanese Ikebana fans and floral artists.

The event held at the residence of the Ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai. His spouse Madam Rieko Kurai together with the ladies of Pakistan Floral Art Society (Islamabad Chapter) and Japanese Ikebana teacher Ms. Orita made fascinating Ikebana arrangements while exhibiting their skills in this famous Japanese art of flower arrangement.

Besides making the Ikebana arrangements, Madam Kurai on the occasion also showcased her impressive embroidery work.

Madam Kurai’s embroidery work displayed at the event included handbags, cushions, table-runners and so on.

Ikebana (Japanese art of flower arrangement), which literally means “flower kept alive”, developed into a distinct art form in Japan in the 15thcentury, and is now practiced all over the world, including Pakistan.

The attention drawn to the selection of flowers and containers, the placement of branches, harmonization of flowers, its leaves and stems, and the branches, and the relationship of the arrangement to the container and the surrounding space, has sublimated this work into the art, distinguishing from simply decorative uses of flowers.

Earlier, representatives of the FAS Islamabad Chapter briefed the Japanese ambassador and his wife about their activities. They noted with pleasure that Madam Kurai was an ardent Ikebana designer and always kept busy with different floral arrangements.

Ms Zeenat Saleem on the occasion announced to make her an honorary member of the FAS though noting with somewhat regret she is leaving along with her husband to his new country of posting in February next year. “Even you go away from Pakistan, Madam Kurai, you will remain a lifetime member of our society and our friendship will continue,” she said.

In his brief welcome speech, Mrs Kurai said she found in Pakistan a large variety of flowers, plants and trees. This is a beautiful country of birds and natural beauty and I found here unique flowers of different colours and kind, said she.

She told that almost daily she arranged flowers in various patterns and did embroidery work that kept her not only busy but also provided her with a chance to invite guests to her residence and see her work. On the occasion a guest commented that embroidery work needs patience, time and skill and Japanese embroidery is among the finest arts of the world. She said Ambassador’s wife was a perfect embroider and Ikebana flower artist.

Earlier Ambassador Kurai welcomed the guests saying he was thankful to his wife for her embroidery and flower arrangements.

