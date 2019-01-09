Ambassador Kurai bids farewell to Pakistani friends; on way to head Japan embassy in Ukraine

Pakistan, Japan bilateral ties to grow with every passing day

Zubair Qureshi

Ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai is down-to-earth humble, friendly person and always pays attention to details.

In his company, one feels oneself quite at home as the ambassador knows the art of listening very well. He listens to you patiently and in the meanwhile serves you with usual Japanese delicacies.

During his less than three years stint as ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kurai and Madam Rieko Kurai visited all the major cities of Pakistan and befriended quite a large number of Pakistanis hailing from diverse professions.

Madam Kurai too kept socially active all this while and even participated in floral societies exhibitions and various sessions as a participant.

Their affection and love were equally reciprocated by their Pakistani friends and colleagues from the Diplomatic community who respected and considered them a loving couple and great friends.

This could be seen during a party the ambassador and his wife hosted at their residence Tuesday evening upon completion of his diplomatic term to bid farewell to ‘the wonderful country of the friendly people.

He is on way to join Japanese mission in Ukraine later this month.

Among the noted guests who attended the farewell included Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, former National Security Adviser Gen (R) Nasser Janjua, CEO of Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani, former Chairman BoI Naeem Zamindar, Managing Editor of Pakistan Observer Omar Zahid Malik, diplomats, parliamentarians, colleagues and staff of the embassy.

Earlier in the day (Tuesday) he had a meeting with President Arif Alvi. In his brief remarks, the ambassador said people of Pakistan liked Japan and the Japanese people also had great love and affection for the Pakistanis.

He emphasized efforts at people level for more exchange of people and government and private sector representatives between the two countries.

He said that the tenure he passed in Pakistan was unforgettable and if his government gives some option to him in future he would prefer again to come to Pakistan.

Ambassador Kurai thanked his colleagues and friends for extending him support during his stay in Pakistan.

He said usually he didn’t host a farewell reception upon completion of term, but the love and affection he got from the Pakistani people and friends forced him to host a farewell.

