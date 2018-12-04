Ambassador hosts grand reception on 47th National Day of UAE

Rich tributes offered to UAE Founder late Sheikh Zayed for contributions to Pakistan’s economy, infrastructure

Hospitals, roads, schools, universities, various projects in energy and infrastructure, trade and tourism, health and clean drinking water are some of the rich contributions made by the United Arab Emirates to help and serve people of Pakistan.

These initiatives launched by Founding Father of the UAE Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan are in full swing in various parts of the country providing relief and comfort to the poor and the ailing local communities.

It is perhaps because of such rare acts of kindness and charity and as a mark of gratitude to the UAE leadership, a large number of Pakistanis including government ministers, opposition representatives, scholars and students and diplomats turned up at a reception hosted by the UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi marking the 47tht National Day of the country at a five-star hotel in Islamabad.United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag, portraits of the Founding Father of UAE Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and ladies and gentlemen dressed in typical Arab attire welcomed the guests upon entering the halls where mega event was organized. The UAE National Day reception is an annual event that always pulls large crowds, however, this year perhaps because of the centennial birth celebration of the Sheikh Zayed an unusually large number of guests had arrived to participate in the festivities.

A long queue of guests could be seen even on the road outside the hotel leading to the reception venue. However, it goes to the skill and efficiency of the UAE embassy staff that they guided and treated each guest with hospitality that is a hallmark of Arab culture.

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan were among the distinguished guests who arrived early and left early too after greeting the Ambassador and his staff on the auspicious day. UAE and Pakistan, they said enjoyed deep cordial relations spanning over decades of mutual respect and friendship. Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan was the Chief Guest on the occasion while among the noted guests included Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs Naeemul Haq, PM’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari, Ambassadors of Arab countries, African countries, diplomats, members of civil society and friends of the UAE.

While greeting the UAE ambassador on the occasion, Omar Ayub said the UAE was turning into regional power house a hub of world cultures and it is no less than a miracle that the country has made marvelous progress within a short span since its foundation by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan back in 1971.

He also referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visits to the UAE that demonstrated people-to-people and the government-to-government linkages between Pakistan and the UAE. The United Arab Emirates has always supported Pakistan in testing times, said Khan adding in the wake of 2005 earthquake, UAE doctors and paramedical staff set up a hospital in the devastated areas of Balakot and performed 24-hour duty.

They sacrificed their comfort and sleep to give comfort and solace to the quake hit people, said Omar Ayub Khan.

UAE Ambassador while welcoming the guests paid rich tributes to 1.6 Pakistani nationals doing great work in the UAE contributing to its economic growth and prosperity. In return the UAE government is also taking care of them providing them with facilities and comforts. Ambassador Al Zaabi was of the view UAE and Pakistan had strong and traditional relations and “We are really proud of this relationship, which is becoming stronger than ever before. We are working hard to make it more strong and sustained for the future.” Sheikh Zayed’s immense love and affinity for Pakistanis laid the foundation of stronger Pakistan-UAE ties,” said he. A number of returned tickets from Islamabad to Dubai, coupon offering three-day free stay in Dubai’s five-star hotels, free handsets, tabs and PTCL’s Char Ji were (with 3-month free package) were also distributed among the guests through draws. A cultural performance by the UAE troupe also captivated the guests on the occasion.

One of the highlights of the cultural event was the performance by students from the Sheikh Zayed International Academy Islamabad (SZIA).

Attired in the UAE flag the young boys and girls danced by swinging their hair and arms to the beat of the traditional Emirati music. In the beginning of the ceremony national anthems of Pakistan and UAE were played and a cake was also cut to formally mark the national day of the UAE. The guests were served with traditional Arabic cuisine.

