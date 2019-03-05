Ambassador-designate of Luxembourg presents credentials to President

Ambassador-designate of Luxembourg Marc Hubsch presented his credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi during a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

Later talking to the Ambassador, who also called on him, the President said that Pakistan and Luxembourg enjoy friendly and cooperative relations based on mutual respect. He pointed out that there was a need to work together to explore ways to enhance bilateral trade through increased business-to-business contacts and linkages.

The President underscored that Pakistan was turning into an attractive destination for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) because of the Government’s investor-friendly policies, tax concessions and ease of repatriation of invested capital.

He added that Luxembourg, being an important financial hub, could make good use of such opportunities. The President stressed that there was great scope to enhance cultural and educational linkages, through exchange of faculty, researchers, musicians, artists, cultural troupes, and entrepreneurs of Pakistan’s growing fashion industry.

He expressed satisfaction at the cooperation between the two countries at the international fora, including the United Nations. The President also appreciated Luxembourg’s commitment to multilateralism as well as its role in the EU affairs and NATO. Ambassador of Luxembourg Marc Hubsch thanked the President and hoped that bilateral relations would further grow in the years ahead.—APP

