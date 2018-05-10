Ambassador Chaudhry highlights potential of US-Pakistan ties during Texas visit

WASHINGTON : Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry has highlighted the importance of long-standing bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States in his interaction with media, think-tank and US officials during a visit to the state of Texas.

He gave an extensive and detailed talk on bilateral relations with US as well as set the regional context at World Affairs Council in Dallas. Members of World Affairs Council, drawn from diverse walks of life appreciated the perspective presented by the Ambassador.

He also spoke on the issues of terrorism, prospects for peace process between Pakistan and India as well as China’s role in regional stability and prosperity. Earlier, President of WAC Dallas, Jim Falk interviewed Ambassador Chaudhry for his global podcast where the Ambassador spoke about diverse issues faced by Pakistan as it moved towards another election cycle this summer.

Ambassador Chaudhry also had a candid conversation with the Editorial Board of Dallas Morning News, the largest daily in Dallas and North Texas.

The interaction gave an opportunity to better understand Pakistan’s perspective on bilateral relations and the shift in regional and global alliances.

He emphasized on taking a long view on bilateral relations between Pakistan and the US where a lot of time, effort, resources and good will had been invested in the last seven decades. He said the Pakistani American diaspora, which numbered over a million, continued this investment into the bilateral relationship through their contribution across myriad spheres of activity from business to healthcare to academia and civic engagement.

In his meeting with Mayor Jeff Cheney of Frisco, which is a growing city on the outskirts of Dallas with a large Pakistani American population, the Ambassador was accompanied by Consul General Aisha Farooqui and members of the community.

The Ambassador expressed appreciation at the spirit of harmony and cooperation prevailing in Frisco which ensured equal opportunities to all the communities. Ambassador Chaudhry also exchanged views with Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D) and elected Judges of Collins County at the residence of Dr Hasan Hashmi, an eminent physician and member of the Pakistani-American community in Dallas.

Congresswoman Johnson expressed her support not only to our community but also to Pakistan and hoped these relations would resume their earlier closeness and level of engagement. Ambassador Chaudhry was the chief guest at the annual event of Pakistan Society of North Texas, where he underlined the need for the Pakistani American community to have sustained engagement with the mainstream that would build upon the strong foundation laid by first generation of Pakistanis who had migrated to the US some 30 or 40 years ago.

In his view, the future lay with the youth of our community and it was a collective responsibility to ensure that the Youth was given the direction, encouragement and confidence to take their rightful place as citizens of USA with a Pakistani heritage.

This was Aizaz Chaudhry’s first visit to Dallas and he took the opportunity to reach out to each segment of the society such as the community, media, think tank as well as elected officials to present Pakistan’s perspective on a range of issues.