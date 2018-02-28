Ambassador calls for deepening people-to-people connectivity

Zubair Qureshi

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Yao Jing on Tuesday while terming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) a platform to enhance regional and strategic cooperation among the member states, called for joint efforts to ensure collective good of the people of the entire region and tackle the challenges like poverty, instability and terrorism firmly.

He was addressing a seminar on “Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) – Challenges and Opportunities” organized by Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS).

Ambassador of China said the member states can achieve in their goal of common prosperity by deepening practical cooperation and enhancing people-to-people cultural bonds. “We need to uphold openness and inclusiveness,” he said. The aim of the seminar was to discuss ways how SCO could promote regional connectivity. Moreover, the seminar highlighted the significance of Pakistan’s becoming its full-fledged member and the benefits attached to it. Ambassador of China Yao Jing was the chief guest on the occasion.

The event brought together international guest speakers, diplomats, former ambassadors, government representatives, armed forces officers, experts of foreign policy and individuals from public and private entities. The seminar also touched on international environment, future projection with special emphasis on regional security dynamics and served as the platform for Pakistan to portray what it has to offer to the region and the world.