Zubair Qureshi

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Barlybay Sadykov briefed media on Tuesday about the June 9 presidential elections in which incumbent Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received 70.76 percent of the vote (6,504,024 votes).

Mr Sadykov while thanking the media for keen interest in Kazakhstan elections, said, through the elections, people of Kazakhstan voted for their new President, who is to lead and run within next five years our country and nation.

These elections were held following resignation of the Leader of the Nation and First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in March this year from the presidential office after staying in power for almost 30 years.

Kazakhstan, said the ambassador is largely a President-dominated country, has never experienced to be under the rule of a President other than Nursultan Nazarbayev. This is what made the presidential elections of June 9 to be a historical and truly unique occasion indeed, he said.

Once the presidential elections were announced in May the President of Kazakhstan Mr. Kassym-Jomart clearly articulated publicly on his strong commitment to guarantee them to be fair and fully transparent.

This statement sent both to domestic and external audience a very important message that Kazakhstan is a sufficiently mature democratic state to ensure transition of supreme political power in line with international democratic norms.

According to the ambassador, the message was well received given the number of candidates, who submitted their bids to participate in the presidential electoral campaign, and substantial number of foreign observers and representatives to have been accredited for monitoring the contest.

There were seven candidates, who represented various stratums of the Kazakhstani society and political parties existing the country. The first was, of course, the then President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Other six candidates were Amirzhan Kossanov from national patriotic movement, Zhambyl Akhmedbekov from the Communist party, Toleutai Rakhimbekov , Amangeldy Taspikhov , Sadi-Bek Tugel and Daniya Yespayeva from Ak-Zhol Party.

What is here worthwhile to mention, said the ambassador, is that for the first time in political history of Kazakhstan a female candidate from Ak Zhol Party, Ms. Daniya Yespayeva participated in the polls.

Her bid to be elected as President is a manifestation of genuine gender equality in Kazakhstan and of the progress our country has made in extending significantly the volume of women participation in a political life of Kazakhstan. Right now Senate Chair and one of Deputy Prime-Minister, and Minister of Education and Science are female. Approximately a quarter of the Parliament members are also women.

The presidential election in Kazakhstan attracted a huge international attention and made the Central Electoral Commission of Kazakhstan to work hard in order to handle timely issuance of accreditation for numerous foreign observers and mass media representatives to provide them with opportunity to monitor and cover the electoral process.