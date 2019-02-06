Ambassador Barety says immense training opportunities await Pakistani archaeologists in France

Pakistani archaeologists honoured by French govt

Zubair Qureshi

Ambassador of France Dr Marc Barety on Wednesday bestowed distinguished French awards “Officer of ‘Arts et Lettres’” and “Knight of ‘Arts et Lettres’” on Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Director of Taxila Institute of Asian Civilizations, QAU and Dr Fazal Dad Kakar, former DG of Department of Archaeology and Museums respectively here at the Residence of France.

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training & Heritage Shafqat Mehmood also graced the ceremony. While speaking high of the recipients of the two awards, Ambassador Barety said the French government highly valued their services in the field of Archaeology as they have contributed to several excavations and discoveries that helped the researchers a great deal in understanding the ancient Buddhist and Gandhara civilizations.

Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri, French nationals and senior officers of Foreign Office and the Education Ministry were also present on the occasion.

Referring to the fact that both the archeologists have graduated from the prestigious French University, one of the oldest universities of France, Sorbonne in Paris where they received PhD degrees, Ambassador said after completing their degrees in France both of them returned to Pakistan and contributed to the field of Archeology while serving in their respective departments.

Ambassador thanked the Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood for attending and encouraging the Pakistani researchers and hooped his support would continue in future as well.

The Ambassador said Dr Ashraf as Director of Taxila Institute of Asian Civilizations and Dr Kakar as DG remained actively engaged not only in advancing their research but also promoting France-Pakistan relations. He referred to their brilliant career and emphasized the importance of the French cooperation in Archeology, in particular the discovery of Mehrgarh site by Jean Francois Jarrige in 1974. The work he said is still on.

French universities are offering young Pakistani archaeologists training programmes as immense potential lies in this particular sector that is still untapped in Pakistan, he said. Pakistan’s heritage is richly diverse and holds treasure of information about human civilizations.

The ambassador signaled the 60th anniversary of the Archaeological Mission of Indus Valley that will take place on Feb 28 on the site of Mohenjo Daro and thanked the Sindh government for their support in celebrating the event in a befitting manner.

In their brief addresses, both the Pakistani recipients Dr Ashraf and Dr Kakar thanked the ambassador, the French government and their alma mater for the awards and pledged to continue to work for preservation of the Pakistan’s valuable heritage.

