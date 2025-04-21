Ambassador Abu-Basutu ackns Pakistan’s consistent support since Zimbabwe’s independence

Zimbabwe’s National commemorated

The Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), in collaboration with Pakistan Africa Institute for Development and Research (PAIDAR), organized an event to commemorate Zimbabwe’s National Day.

Chief Guest on the occasion was Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed who is also President PAIDAR, while the Keynote Speaker was Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan, Additional Secretary (Africa), Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan (MOFA).

Ambassador of Zimbabwe Air Marshal (R) T.M.J Abu-Basutu appreciated the ISSI for organising the celebration of Zimbabwe’s National Day and highlighted the longstanding, brotherly ties between Zimbabwe and Pakistan.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s consistent support since Zimbabwe’s independence, particularly in defence cooperation and the training of Zimbabwe’s Air Force.

Emphasising the need to expand bilateral ties, he pointed to the untapped potential in sectors such as trade, mining, tourism, and infrastructure, and called for greater collaboration between the governments and private sectors of both countries to foster economic growth and deepen the partnership.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed highlighted the strategic importance of Pakistan-Zimbabwe relations, extending warm congratulations on Zimbabwe’s 45th National Day.

He noted that Pakistan supported Zimbabwe’s struggle for independence, and ties were further strengthened after independence through high-level visits, including those by President Mugabe to Pakistan and the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Harare.

Emphasising close defence cooperation and solidarity, he called for deeper engagement with the Global South and reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for Zimbabwe in the years ahead.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood extended warm felicitations to the Government and people of Zimbabwe on their 45th National Day.

He emphasised that Zimbabwe’s struggle for independence, achieved on April 18, 1980, is a story of courage, determination, sacrifice, and resilience that resonates deeply with countries like Pakistan, which share a legacy of anti-colonial struggle and firmly uphold the right of nations to self-determination.

Ambassador Murad Baseer highlighted Pakistan’s historic support for Zimbabwe’s independence and stressed the need to further strengthen bilateral ties.