Amazon’s Jeff Bezos completes a short trip to space in Blue Origin rocket

Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man and founder of Amazon, on Tuesday successfully completed a short trip to space on his Blue Origin’s New Shepard launch vehicle.

This was the New Shepard’s maiden crew flight that comes days after billionaire Richard Branson took a flight to space.

The American billionaire along with his brother Mark Bezos, pioneering female aviator Wally Funk, 82, and recent high school graduate Oliver Daemen, 18, took 11-minute voyage, ushering in an new era private space travel.

More to follow…