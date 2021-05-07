Amazon operations in Pakistan to open new avenues for youth

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday while describing it as a “great development” said that Pakistan’s addition to the Amazon’s sellers list would enable country’s young entrepreneurs to join the export market.

“A great development as Amazon has finally approved that our sellers can export their goods through its system,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

He said the start of Amazon’s operations in Pakistan would open opportunities for our youth as it would enable a new breed of young men and women entrepreneurs to join the export market.

Earlier in the day, PM’s Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood revealed that Amazon would be adding Pakistan in its sellers list.

We have finally made it. We have been engaged with Amazon since last year and now it’s happening.