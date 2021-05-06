Amazon adds Pakistan to list of seller countries

Amazon has finally added Pakistan to its list of seller countries, allowing Pakistanis to build accounts using Pakistani credentials and information.

Several officials, including Aisha Moriani (Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce), Omer Gajial (Ex-Amazon Category Development Head for Amazon North America division), and Shoaib Sarwar (deputy Consul General, Consulate General Pakistan, Los Angeles), as well as NECC (National Ecommerce Council) team members and Badar Khushnood from Pakistan Software Houses Association, have played a vital role in the process.

This is a watershed moment for Pakistan’s economy, when more sellers from the region would flock to Amazon.

Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor on Commerce and Trade to Prime Minister (PM) Iman Khan, previously stated that e-commerce has changed business practices and that Pakistan must pay heed to it.

Furthermore, after COVID-19, e-commerce activities have improved by a factor of ten, providing a fantastic opportunity for women, SMEs, and entrepreneurs.

On this occasion, Special Assitant to PM, Dr Shahbaz Gill said: “The contemporary government has achieved a milestone that the country had been unable to achieve for more than ten years.”

“Pakistan will enter into the global market, and it will generate economic activity of millions, that will also create many employment opportunities, thank you, Imran Khan,” he added.

Furthermore, Extreme Commerce, Pakistan’s biggest EdTech site, has qualified millions of people for Amazon sale and trade, as well as full e-commerce.

The company has said that “The new era of e-commerce boom for Pakistan is about to start. Get your agencies ready for more business, aa you are about to get flooded with Pakistani manufacturers and brands who would need your services to take them to Amazon. Do your best, do not let the brand Pakistan down ever again, please.”

