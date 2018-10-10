Amazing new Daraz App has millions of products

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Daraz has launched its brand new mobile app, boasting an assortment of more than 2 million products and a range of brand new features, offering customers an experience like never before. The new Daraz App is addressed to each user’s preferred customer journey: Official Stores for brand-loyalists, Collections for those fishing for inspiration, Brand Vouchers and Daily Flash Sales for the deal hunters, and so much more.

Managing Director Daraz Pakistan, Ehsan Saya, put the launch of the new Daraz App in a wider context, saying that, “We are very excited to bring a new era of ecommerce to our customers with the launch of the new app. judging from the new Daraz App’s adoption rates in the first few days, the response from customers has been phenomenal.”

“In addition to giving you access to millions of products at your fingertips, the new Daraz App now gives you front-row access to your favorite brands. Top-up your phone on-the-go, purchase event tickets and games from the E-Store, access daily brand vouchers, and the list goes on. We want to provide our customers with an unprecedented shopping and lifestyle experience,” he added.

