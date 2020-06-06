Amarnath Yatra likely to begin from July 21 for 15 days

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the duration of Amarnath pilgrimage to the Hindu cave shrine in Islamabad district of South Kashmir is likely to be curtailed to 15 days this year in view of the spread of COVID-19 across the globe instead of normal duration of 43 days.

Media reports said that the yatra is likely to start on July 21 and culminate on August 3. However, instead of two tracks including traditional Pahalgam -Chandanwari track, the yatra will be allowed only through shortest Baltal route this time.

Reports said pilgrimage will mostly be performed through choppers to avoid the road and track in view of threat of the COVID pandemic and the yatris registration will be made only through online.

However, the reports said that it would not apply to the Sadhus embarking on the yatra and their registration as well as medical checkup will be made in Jammu as well.

No pilgrim, except Sadhus, above the age of 55 years will be allowed to have pilgrimage this time, the reports said, adding that the pilgrims had to get the COVID-19 negative certificates from their respective States and later they would also be cross examined before leaving for the cave.—INP