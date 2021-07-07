Amanullah Khan Yasinzai steps down as Balochistan governor

QUETTA – Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday resigned from the position.

Reports said that Yasinzai, who was former chief justice of the Balochistan High Court, has sent his resignation to President Arif Alvi.

The development comes around two months after a letter attributing to Prime Minister Imran Khan surfaced, asking Yasinzai to resign.

In the letter to Yasinzai, the premier said he was unable to see him in person owing to the prevalent Covid-19 situation in the country.

“It has been a pleasure to have worked with you, striving for creation of a welfare state and especially looking after the problems of people of the province of Balochistan,” read the letter, which is yet to be verfied.

However, given the current political situation, dexterity and deftness is needed at this Juncture for a delicate balancing act to simultaneously ensure political inclusion and fulfilment of our commitment towards the people of Pakistan.”

“Above in view, I intend to appoint a new governor in Balochistan and would, therefore, request you to resign.”

“This, of course, does not in any way reflect adversely on your competence or performance; it is just that the transformed political challenges Pakistan faces at present require, I believe, a change,” the prime minister concluded.

President Arif Alvi had appointed him as the governor of Balochistan on the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran Khan in October 2018.

