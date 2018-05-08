Aman-Tech sets up tremendous program for technical training: Zubair

Our Special Correspondent

Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair has said that welfare organizations in society are providing innovative facilities teamed with dedicated people to the society and humanity.

He expressed his views while addressing the graduation ceremony of youths who were trained in Aman Tech Foundation Technical Training here.

The ceremony was attended by John Smith, PEO of AIDS, Consulate General of various countries, Chief Justice of Chief Foundation, Ahmed Jalal, a large number of students and youth. The Government Foundation further said Aman Foundation is providing ambulance service to protect human lives in natural disasters and accidents in the city like Karachi.

The foundation is providing safety of human life, early medical aid, technical skills training for education, education and health facilities Including important national services including, instant medical assistance to the victims, technical expertise for youth, providing education and health facilities are the most trustworthy institution, he said, adding, there is a need of more than 200 ambulances for rescues services in the metropolis.

He said that Aman-Tech has set up a tremendous program for providing technical training to the youth on international standard and more than 10,200 youth graduates have trained and developed technical expertise in the institution.

Interestingly, the employment ratio of passed out graduates could be gauged at 69 percent to those who receive technical expertise from this institution, he added.

CPEC project would change the dynamics of the people lifestyle and economy so it needs skilled and trained workforce required for its development as well as investment projects, he said, adding, the government will continue to cooperate with the Aman-Tech so that the future of youth would be more professionally able to supplement the momentum of development.

The foundation is providing technical expertise courses, computer training, and business training will prove to be important in the future of youth, he said, adding, today is very memorable and historic day for these youths who have completed their physical training from the institution.

Karachi is mini-Pakistan, people from every region of the country are coming for their future and the metropolis has become the city of light again, without interference in social, cultural, economic, literary and sports activities in the city.