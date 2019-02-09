Aman Pir re-appointed as S Karachi Justice of Peace

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Aman Pir has been re-appointed as Justice of Peace, District South Karachi by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. He had been appointed previously in 2017 for two years and has recently been appointed for another one year.

Aman Pir has also served FPCCI’s Committee on Special Education and Training and Technical and Vocational Education Committee for the past three years.

Aman Pir is an agriculturist belonging to a renowned political family from interior Sindh.

He is the grandson of former Chief Minister Sindh late Pir Illahi Bux and nephew of former Senior Minister for Education Pir Mazhar ul Haq. Aman Pir is also experienced in the banking sector serving as an executive in a leading bank and is also member Board of Director, Karachi Youth Federation.

Aman Pir is a Graduate in Economics from York University in Toronto, Canada.

