Aman Foundation poised to continue its evolution in 2019

Staff Reporter

The Aman Foundation, established in 2008 as a not-for-profit trust focused on catalyzing impact ful solutions in health and education, is poised to see its impact scale up in the coming year as a result of new initiatives and strategic partnerships. This process has already been initiated through an agreement signed recently between Aman Healthcare Services (AHCS), an independent, not-for-profit operating entity incubated by the Aman Foundation, and the Patients Aid Foundation (PAF), whereby PAF will make available a grant to AHCS from the Government of Sindh for supporting the operations of Aman Ambulances for an interim period up to June 2019.

In this period the Aman ambulances will continue to be fully operated by AHCS as at present. Subsequently the aim is to create an independent organization to which AHCS’ current ambulance fleet of 60 lifesaving ambulances, human capital and operations can be transferred by way of donation. The new organization, under the proposed name of Sindh Emergency Medical Services, will be dedicated to managing and scaling emergency care in Karachi via expansion of the current fleet to 200.

