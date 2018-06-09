Aman Foundation, NICVD to transform lives together

Staff Reportrer

National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) signed a MoU with the Aman Foundation Friday to partner with the Aman Ambulance network. Mr. Amin Hashwani, Trustee of NICVD Welfare Trust, and DrSaadiaQuraishy, Trustee Aman Foundation, signed the MoUin the presence of media, trustees, management of the two organizations and notable citizens of Karachi.

NICVD desires to develop an integrated healthcare system across Sindh with its state-of-the-art facilities as the Hub. An integrated global standard emergency medical system is an essential part of this healthcare eco-system. Since Aman Ambulance has a proven track record of service delivery with 955,000+ life-saving interventions, both NICVD and Aman concluded that the most cost-efficient and quickest way to deliver this critical service for the masses would be for NICVD to adopt and scale Aman’s ISO:9001 (2015) certified process, systems and ambulances.

Mr. Amin Hashwani, while addressing the media said, “We believe strongly in transforming healthcare in Sindh for the masses through our own quality service delivery and partnering with like-minded organizations. After 10 years of building and running operations across Karachi and districts of Thatta&Sujawal, Aman Ambulance is a replicable and scalable model. By adopting their “Best in Asia Emergency Care” award winning systems, we will be able to fill the critical gap of pre-hospital care. Aman has developed outstanding programs,