Aman Emergency Medical Services Seminar held

Staff Reporter

A seminar on Emergency Medical Services was organized by Aman Healthcare Services at the Karachi Press Clubtoday. The seminar aimed at creating wider awareness in the media community of the critical importance of emergency medical services and the role Aman has played in this area for the past 10 years.

The event also included a demonstration and on the spot basic training in lifesaving skills for the participants, keeping in mind that a medical emergency can happen anywhere and in anyone’s home, and knowing basic lifesaving skills can actually save precious lives while people are waiting for an ambulance to reach.

Aman Foundation’s CEO,Mujahid Khan, GM KhaqanSikander andAman Health’s CEO,ShazinaMasud, addressed the media, on operational and other aspects of emergency medical services, with a focus on the importance of life-saving ambulancesin Karachi’s healthcare infrastructure.

The speakers also highlighted the recently signed agreements with the Government of Sindh and Patients Aid Foundation,based onwhich the ambulanceservice will become free-of-cost for all citizens of Karachi.

