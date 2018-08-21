Aman ahead: Incubating and institutionalizing social enterprises

Ahmad Jalal CEO of Aman Tech (Aman Foundation)

The Aman Foundation is a leading private foundation in Pakistan with award-winning initiatives in health and skills development. It has a unique model of incubating social impact programs, establishing their track record, then scaling and institutionalizing them through strategic partnerships with like-minded entities. The Pakistan Observer sat down with the Executive Strategic Advisor of Aman Foundation and CEO of Aman Tech: Mr. Ahmad Jalal, to discuss the past and future of the programs of the Aman Foundation and its related entities.

Q: Please tell us a little background of Aman Foundation

Ahmad Jalal: The Aman Foundation is a private trust, created in 2008 through a seed donation by the Naqvi Family, to bridge the gap in provision of critical social services to the underserved segments of the Pakistani society. To this end, the Foundation has established two not-for-profit Section 42 entities, namely Aman Healthcare Services or Aman Health, and Aman Institute of Vocational Training or Aman Tech, to pioneer high-quality social impact programs in healthcare and education, which can grow independently and beyond the incubation of the Aman Foundation itself.

Q: So, the seed funding provided was US$ 100 million. Was this a returnable loan?

Ahmad Jalal: This was an outright grant donation made in 2008 and I am sure this must be amongst the largest individual philanthropic donations given in Pakistan.

Q. Very often we have seen donations to causes not being properly utilized or even being misused. How has this donation been put to use?

Ahmad Jalal: To begin with, I would like to state that in line with our aspirations of maintaining the highest measures of transparency and good governance, all our audited financial statements, from inception till date, are published on our website for public viewing. A review of the same shall reveal the journey of every single PKR of either trustee or donor funding, from receipt till deployment, which has ever come into the Foundation, Aman Health or Aman Tech.

Our accounts have always been audited by one of the Big-4 accountancy firms. In addition, we have a separate and independent firm as our internal auditor and our largest programs are independently audited by our donors as well. All in all, all four accountancy firms are engaged in the preparation, review and authentication of our financial records and statements.

Q. Can we know a bit more about the not-for-profit Sec 42 companies that Aman Foundation has set up? Let’s start with Aman Health Care Services first.

Ahmad Jalal: Sure, Aman Health is a very dynamic organization. The flagship Aman Ambulance service is ISO 9001-2015 quality management certified. This is Pakistan’s first life-saving ambulance service with state of the art medical equipment and highly trained medical professionals. To date the fleet of 75+ ambulances has conducted more than one million interventions, delivered more than 160 babies on the roads and won the award for Best Institutional Emergency Medical Service across Asia by the Asian EMS Council.

Then there is the Sukh Initiative, an international collaboration with The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and The David & Lucille Packard Foundation, which has provided door-to-door family planning and mother and child health services to one million people in Karachi. Another critical service is the Aman Tele-Health, Pakistan’s largest 24/7 health helpline, which has provided telephonic health advice to over 560,000 people across Pakistan and now serves more than 200,000 calls every year.

There is also the Sindh Peoples Ambulance Service which is an effort to extend the model and service quality of the Aman Ambulance program into other parts of Sindh. The Government of Sindh has funded the initiative whereby 25 vehicles are operative now in Thatta and Sujawal, with plans to extend into other districts. They have thus far conducted more than 25,000 interventions in the last one year since its inception. And finally, under the Aman Health umbrella is AmanGhar, a nutrition and schools meal program that has to date delivered 4.5 million meals to under-served schools in Karachi.

Q. There are many ambulance services operating in Pakistan. What do you mean by life-saving ambulance service? Are not all ambulance services life-saving?

Ahmad Jalal: There is no doubt that all ambulance services in the country are performing great work. The vital difference is that Aman ambulances are the only ones which are fitted out with high-tech life-saving equipment and medical supplies, and are operated by highly trained health professionals and paramedics to provide emergency medical services. So in effect the care of patients in critical condition starts off immediately in the ambulance itself, while it is en-route to a hospital. This way thousands of lives are saved, which otherwise may be lost while transporting a critical case to a hospital. In a big city like Karachi with long distances to travel and frequent traffic jams, our ambulances have proven to be life-savers countless number of times.

Q. What about the other section 42 company, Aman Tech? What is it all about?

Ahmad Jalal: The Aman Institute of Vocational Training or Aman Tech is one of Pakistan’s largest and most sophisticated skills and vocational development institute, transforming unemployed youth into productive members of the society, and empowering each one of them to earn sustainable livelihoods. Aman Tech conducts trainings in 12 different trades, which include automobile, mechanical, electrical and electronics, refrigeration and air-conditioning. All of these are internationally accredited by UK-based City & Guilds, a global leader in skills development and apprenticeship qualifications. Over 10,300 students have received certifications to-date. Further, Aman Tech also works to find jobs for the graduating trainees and has a job placement success rate of 69 percent. Notably, a total of 525 skilled women workers have also graduated from Aman Tech.

Aman Tech has also been recognized by City & Guilds (UK) as a South Asia Centre of Excellence in 2017, and this is an independent international recognition of the high standard of technical education being imparted by Aman Tech.

Q. How do you see the future, especially with regard to scaling up of operations?

Ahmad Jalal: For the future growth of operations, we have already launched a Services Institutionalization Strategy, whereby, for example, the Aman Ambulance service is being integrated into the existing public/private sector healthcare service delivery organizations to ensure the long-term institutionalization of the ‘Aman model’. So effectively, the future operation of Aman ambulances will be executed through partnerships with such strategically aligned implementing partners, like the National Institute of Cardiovascular Services (NICVD), a network of 9 hospitals across Sindh, to give one example.

Aman has already executed partnerships with the best-in-class, most relevant organizations of scale to to ensure spread of Aman’s DNA across like-minded organizations. For example, our mental health initiative, Mashal, merged with Basic Needs Pakistan, to form Mashal-Basic Needs to provide mental health counselling and skills development for at risk women.

An important aspect of the institutionalization strategy is building a solid management backbone and systems to reduce reliance on any single person, be it in management or from amongst the Trustees. Therefore, we have attracted and elevated home-grown talent with international exposure to provide depth and diversity within the senior leadership bench of the three Aman entities, which consists of Mujahid Khan and Khaqan Sikander, Chief Operations Officer and Head of MarComms and Partnerships respectively, and Ms ShazinaMasud, who is the CEO of Aman Health.

The goal of this strategy is to create sustainable operating and HR capabilities in order to successfully embed Aman’s service delivery models, including their intellectual and human capital, into larger platforms or civic infrastructure of Pakistan for greater scale.

Q. Many times partnerships start off well but soon fail. Can you give any specific examples of partnerships which have already worked for Aman?

Ahmad Jalal: Certainly, take for example AmanGhar. In August 2017, our nutritious schools meal program, merged with Saylani International Welfare Trust, known for delivering 125,000 meals a day. The combined AmanGhar – Saylani operation has expanded the network of schools network served by more than 25%. Similarly, Aman endeavoured to spread the 911 style Karachi-wide emergency medical system, seeded through the Aman Ambulance, across and outside Karachi with government funding under a private-public partnership model. The Sindh Peoples Ambulance and the recent partnership with the NICVD, are both outcomes of this approach to scale, replicate and integrate our ambulances into the public healthcare ecosystem on a sustainable basis.

Q. How long will it take for this services institutionalization strategy to be completed?

Ahmad Jalal: The integration of the operating entities, Aman Health and Aman Tech, either in their totality or significant components of both entities with like-minded strategic partners/donors, is targeted for completion during the course of the financial year 2019.

Q. What are the plans for the long term sustainability of the evolved Aman Foundation structure? How is it intended to be sustained?

Ahmad Jalal: Foundations are generally not the implementers of programmes. Instead, not-for-profit foundations provide thought-leadership, expertise, and above all, much needed seed funding, to well-qualified implementing partners, who may be non-for-profit, technical, and other specialized organisations, as well as semi-governmental bodies. This partnership model enables foundations to exponentially scale up their impact in numbers and geographic reach, while the implementing strategic partners can focus on delivering high value services. For the future, as in line with its initial vision, this is the direction that Aman Foundation intends to pursue.

Consequently, Aman Foundation will dedicate itself to being a global research, thought-leadership, advocacy, development advisory and impact investing platform, focused on healthcare, education, socio-economic development of Pakistan and the rest of the developing world. Our diversified funding strategy for sustainability of operations, along with support from the Aman trustees will enable us to achieve these objectives.

Q. Thank you. Is there a final message to our readers?

Ahmad Jalal: The mission of the Aman Foundation was, is and will be to create systemic change and exponential social impact by catalyzing innovative, sustainable and scalable solutions in health and education, transforming lives and empowering the people of Pakistan. We have done so by incubating social impact operating models, establishing their track record and then scaling them through strategic partnerships. It is an innovative and collaborative model of social enterprise and governance. Our final message is derived from the African saying: “If you want to go fast, go yourself, but if you want to go far, go with others”.

