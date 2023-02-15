AMAN-23 to pave way to make region more peaceful: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded Pakistan Navy for successfully hosting Exercise AMAN-23 for promoting peace and security in the region.

Shehbaz Sharif was speaking as chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 of the Pakistan Navy.

He thanked the participating regional and extra-regional navies for displaying their commitment to collaborative maritime security and joining hands for peaceful co-existence.

The Prime Minister emphasized that AMAN-23 will pave the way to make the region more peaceful and secure with combined efforts by all stakeholders.

The prime minister was chief guest of the ceremony held in the Arabian Sea. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer, defence secretary, the governor and the chief minister of Sindh also attended the ceremony, Pakistan Navy’s spokesperson said in a press release.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and services chiefs were also present. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi welcomed the prime minister on his arrival at Pakistan Navy’s ship in the Arabian Sea.

The prime minister was also given a briefing on the AMAN exercise who also witnessed the exercise and responded to the gestures of respect paid by the passing ships and aircraft at the time of witnessing the International Fleet Review Exercise.

The ambassadors, high commissioners, senior military officers, Defence & Naval Attaches of various countries also witnessed the fleet review.