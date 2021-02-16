Aman-21 maritime exercise project Pakistan’s desire for region’s peace

Observer Report

PAKISTAN has been pursuing the peace ful resolution of issues and conflicts. Role of Prime Minister of Pakistan as peace proponent is internationally admired and world is changing her views about Pakistan. Role of Pakistan in support of US-Taliban Doha peace efforts and quest for peaceful resolutions to Gulf conflicts have earned all out recognition and appreciation from almost all global and regional players.

One such important initiative has been taken by Pakistan Navy which hosted 7th exercise of biannual Aman series as Aman -21 from February 11 to 16. Around 45 countries including almost all Naval powers of the world are participating in the present exercise, all time high since start of the exercise series in 2007.

The concept of exercise is designed to firstly, provide common forum for information sharing, mutual understanding and identifying areas of common interests. Secondly, develop and practice response tactics, techniques and procedures against asymmetric