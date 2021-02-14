Aman-2021 to counter crimes, terrorism in maritime domain: CJCSC

Staff Reporter Karachi

The multinational maritime exercise Aman-21 is being conducted under the slogan of “Together for Peace.” The week-long Exercise provides the forum to various participating nations to interact and promote Maritime cooperation.

In tandem with various activities of the exercise, International Bands Display and Maritime Counter Terrorism Demonstration were held at PNS Qasim Manora, Karachi. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza graced the occasion as chief guest and appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy in conducting the Multinational Maritime Exercise Aman-2021 in a befitting manner.



An impressive International Bands Display was presented by bands of the participating countries aiming to connect the countries through cultural legacies. The military bands from Sri Lanka, Tri Services of Pakistan, Sindh Rangers and Coast Guard played traditional and military tunes. The fascinating melodies were appreciated by the audience.

Besides, an enthralling Special Rifle Drill by Pak Marine was also a part of the event displaying excellent performance of spins and expert maneuvers. Additionally, counter terrorism demonstration was another forceful display of strength and specialized skills by Special Operations Forces to counter acts of maritime terrorism, refine special operating procedures, exchange of professional expertise and to enhance interoperability with participating SOF teams.

“More than 40 countries are participating with ships, aircraft, special operations forces/maritime teams and observers in 7th edition of exercise being held in Pakistan (North Arabian Sea) from 11 to 16 February 2021,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza, lauded the professionalism of participants and appreciated efforts of Pakistan Navy in conducting the multinational exercise in a befitting manner.

The exercise would promote regional cooperation and stability, greater interoperability, and a united resolve against terrorism and crimes in maritime domain, Gen Nadeem was quoted by the military’s media wing as saying.

He also emphasised that Pakistan is demonstrating its commitment to forge peaceful co-existence and shared global cooperation. “Aman-2021 successfully exhibits efforts made by Pakistan in line with our vision for regional peace and stability,” the CJCSC concluded.

Gen Nadeem also witnessed international band display by navies of different countries where CNS Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi was also present, said the ISPR.

Separately, different foreign delegates, who are in Pakistan to attend naval exercise, called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Those who held meetings with the naval chief included Russian deputy naval chief, deputy commander of US New Cent, naval chief of Jordan, deputy commander of east fleet of Saudi navy, commander surface fleet of Brazil, flag officer commanding of Sri Lanka Navy and naval chief of Jaboti coast guard.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interests and the steps for joint maritime security were discussed. On the occasion, the naval chief appreciated the participation of naval forces in the Aman-2021 exercise despite coronavirus pandemic.