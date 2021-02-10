AMAN-2021 – Pakistan Navy’s multinational maritime exercise starts tomorrow

KARACHI – The seventh edition of the multinational maritime exercise Aman-2021 is commencing in Karachi and in the Pakistani waters from February 11 to 16.

The 6-day exercise Aman-2021 has the slogan ‘Together for Peace” and will have two phases, a harbor phase and a sea phase.

The exercise is being participated by 45 countries along with their surface and air assets, special operation forces, marine teams, senior officers and observers.

“With a resolve against terrorism and piracy, carrying high the slogan of ‘Together for Peace’, the Aman Exercise is conducted by the Pakistan Navy after every two years in the form of a collaboration between the navies of various countries to maintain a safe and sustainable maritime realm and, above all, enhance interoperability between regional and extra-regional navies,” Pakistan Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf said during a media briefing.

AMAN (Peace), a major multinational exercise is a biennial event organised every two years since 2007.