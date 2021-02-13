Aman-2021 – Pakistan Navy chief visits foreign ships amid maritime drills

KARACHI – Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited ships foreign countries participating in multinational maritime exercise, AMAN-2021.

Upon arrival, Naval Chief was warmly welcomed by senior officers and was presented Guard of Honour.

During interactions with officers, Admiral Amjad highlighted AMAN exercise is demonstration of Pakistan Navy’s commitment to peace and to enhance interoperability between regional and extra regional navies.

CNS visited Indonesian, Russian and Sri Lankan Navy Ships amongst platforms participating in the drills.

The foreign ships officials acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan Navy to bring global navies towards shared commitment of maritime peace & stability and lawful order at sea.

On Feb 12, an official and impressive flag hoisting ceremony for the seventh edition of the multinational maritime exercise Aman-2021 that commenced in Karachi on Friday was performed in the Sindh capital.

AMAN (Peace), a major multinational exercise is a biennial event organised every two years since 2007.