Aman 2019: A message of peace

Dr Muhammad Khan

Pakistan Navy is hosting the multi-national Aman 2019 Naval Exercises in Arabian Sea with participation of forty-six countries from across the globe. This is the 6th series of Aman exercises, being conducted by Pakistan Navy from February 8 to February 12, 2019. The idea of Aman Naval exercises was conceived in 2007 and first conducted by Pakistan Navy (PN) in 2007 with the code name, Aman 07. It was a great beginning of naval diplomacy and professionalism with participation of navies of regional and global countries. PN continued this great mission of global peace at sea till to-date. With a clear message of peace across the globe, the Aman 2019 exercises were aimed to display, a united resolve against the growing ‘maritime terrorism and crimes.’ These exercises were also intended to contribute towards regional peace and stability while enhancing interoperability between naval forces of various countries.

Over the years, the menace of maritime terrorism and crimes have indeed, created lot of security related threats for the global maritime trade and maritime movement in international waters. It is worth mentioning the global maritime crimes and piracy remained at peak from late 1990s to 2010. From 2011 to 2016 there has been gradual decrease in piracy along international waterways. By 2016, global reports of maritime piracy reached their lowest level in 20 years, with just 191 recorded attacks, compared to 445 in 2010. However, from 2017 onwards there been increase in the events of piracy and maritime crimes. As part of Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150) Pakistan Navy has played a great role towards curbing the trends of terrorism and maritime piracy. This Task Force was established to; monitor, board, inspect, and stop suspect shipping to pursue the “Global War on Terrorism”. Many a time Pakistan Naval officers commanded this Task Force with distinction and global appreciations.

With a united resolve against the growing maritime terrorism and crimes, the Aman 2019 will greatly contribute towards regional and global peace and stability. Besides, through these exercises, Pakistan Navy has provided a forum to regional and global naval forces for creating an understanding about each other’s ‘maritime concepts and operational cultures and come up with ways and means to combat common threats at sea.’ Apart from this, these exercises will enhance interoperability between naval forces of various countries. Learning from each other’s professional skills and battle drills is yet another area, aimed for these exercises.

Apart from professionalism, there is a broader message from the platform of Aman exercises. The crux of the message is that, Pakistan and Pakistani armed forces are committed to promote peace and stability in the region and at international level. The armed forces of Pakistan are using the Aman Exercises as a modus operandi for promotion of ‘harmony and collaboration’. This mean, as a nation, Pakistani are peaceful loving community having no aggressive intentions at regional and global level. Whereas, peace is the ultimate objective, Pakistan desires to attain it through all peaceful and collaborative measures. Nevertheless, armed forces of Pakistan have the capability to ensure peace within its geographical boundaries through its military might, in case any country behaves otherwise. Therefore, the Aman Exercises have dual purpose; promotion of peace and harmony through collective efforts and show of force and professionalism of Pakistan Navy. Over the years, Pakistan Navy equipped itself with the modern weapons and equipment.

Through its 2025 Modernization plan, PN has attained modern weapons including submarines, naval war ships and aircraft. China is manufacturing four “most advanced” naval warships for PN China. These ships are being manufactured by Chinese State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). This will ensure balance of power in the Indian Ocean. These ships are equipped with modern detection and weapon systems, capable of anti-ship, anti-submarine and air-defence operations. These ships are of Type 054AP, based on the Type 054A of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. It is said, upon construction, these warships “will be one of the largest and technologically advanced platforms of the Pakistani Navy and strengthen the country’s capability to respond to future challenges, maintain peace and stability and the balance of power in the Indian Ocean region.”

Over the years, the geopolitics of Pakistan has attained a special significance, as the geographical pivot of the history. This geographical significance of Pakistan has attracted the major powers to benefit from Pakistan and its geopolitics. Besides, being the hub of global energy and trade routes, Pakistani geopolitics provides greatest opportunities for the energy efficient countries to sell their energy resources to energy deficient countries. In peace and war, the ‘Arabian Sea’ is considered to be the most significant global trade routes. China Pakistan Economic Corridor has further added to this significance of Arabian Sea. As a custodian of Arabian Sea, Pakistan Navy is protecting the sea lanes of communication all along Arabian Sea with a unique professionalism and dedication. “Through its initiatives and diverse activities PN has emerged as a key player in the region’s collaborative maritime security paradigm.” Aman 2019 is indeed a demonstration of Pakistan’s commitment for peace and harmony for regional countries as well as international community.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and International Relations at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

