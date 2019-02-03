Aman 19: Together for peace

RISING in stature day by day Pakistan Navy (PN) has occupied a front row participant in international and regional maritime security and peace endeavours. While Navy’s efforts and successes against maritime terrorism, piracy and narco-arms smuggling are well registered and acknowledged, it is also a matter of great distinction that PN has the capability to host one of the largest multinational exercises in its waters. This clearly shows professionalism and futuristic approach of those who commanded PN in the past and incumbent Naval Chief Z M Abbassi under whose leadership the force has achieved new milestones.

Pakistan Navy is all set to host the sixth exercise of Aman series in the next few days. The theme of this year’s exercise is ‘Together for Peace’. The very name of the exercise and this year’s theme sum up the entire gamut of Pakistan’s aspirations that it not only desires peace but also keen to involve its friends and allies in achieving the amity. More than forty navies from the east and the west will participate in this mega exercise, which is also a testimony to Pakistan’s rising relevance in the international arena. Such a large scale exercise indeed will prove to be greatly beneficial for all the participating countries to learn from each other’s experience, knowledge and make collaborative efforts to meet the common challenges. Credit definitely goes to Naval Chief and his entire team for envisaging such a theme for the exercise that in fact forms contours of the country’s foreign policy.

The exercise is also being conducted at a very opportune time especially when power projection in the maritime sphere has increased. Our eastern neighbour has nuclearised the Indian Ocean and is building a blue water navy to achieve its hegemonic designs yet it is a matter of satisfaction that our sea defenders are not oblivious to these developments and are fully prepared to foil any nefarious design of the enemy. Exercises such as Aman in fact not only prove to be a platform to learn from other’s experiences but also open new vistas of cooperation in the maritime field. Since the launch of China Pakistan Economic Corridor project, Pakistan Navy has significantly upgraded its capabilities with the cooperation of China. Besides inducting frigates and patrol vessels from China, the focus is also now shifting to indigenisation and Karachi Shipyard has progressed noticeably through PN foreign collaboration in construction of frigates, fleet tanker and fast attack crafts. This is the result of PN’s enhanced capabilities that the maritime guardians have now also started independent maritime security patrols in the region for which two of its units were previously attached with Combined Task Forces 150 and 151 but now the vessels have been shifted for independent operations.

Given the rising challenges in the Indian Ocean and to ensure success of CPEC and its sea route, we are confident that the government will be forthcoming in meeting all the requirements of Pakistan Navy. Resource constraint should not come in the way of further upgrading PN’s capabilities and ship building industry to achieve complete self-reliance.

