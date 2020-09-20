Amal Clooney resigns as envoy

Web Desk

Amal Clooney has stepped down as the Special Envoy on Media Freedom to the British Foreign Secretary, over the ‘lamentable’ international legal breach over Brexit. The prominent human rights lawyer stepped down from the position for which she was appointed last year in April in order to curb the perils faced by journalists worldwide, reported BBC. The resignation was in protest of the British government’s willingness shown of “breaking international law” if the circumstances require over Brexit agreements further breaking down. Following the admission from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Clooney wrote in her resignation, handed over to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, “In these circumstances I have been dismayed to learn that the government intends to pass legislation—the Internal Market Bill—which would, by the government’s own admission, ‘break international law’ if enacted.” “Although the government has suggested that the violation of international law would be ‘specific and limited,’ it is lamentable for the U.K. to be speaking of its intention to violate an international treaty signed by the Prime Minister less than a year ago,” added Clooney.