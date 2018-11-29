Am I ready ?

FOUR years ago, soon after a great victory!

Soon after a spectacular showing at the polls, a much renowned leader was dead. Just a few days before he was making plans to help his party win in his home state. There was laughter and jokes and joy as the ministers met.

It wasn’t a terrorist attack. It wasn’t a bombing. It was an accident that the common have: A junction, a speeding car, bang and the end came. One would think with power comes protection against such eventuality, apparently it doesn’t. Death comes at its own bidding, sparing neither the rich or famous. It could be a road accident, the plaster on your ceiling falling, a fatal heart attack, slipping on paver blocks; it could be anytime: But are we ready to die? Most of us aren’t. You who are in the early flush of life, you think you have a century left, you laugh at death and even dare death with your motorbike stunts or mountain climbing or other such ways to frighten away death. But death plods on and gets its victim at its own time.

At the time of death are you prepared? Even a hundred year old breathing his last, has unfinished business; wondering why wife left for the hospital cafeteria, just when he is going! He couldn’t say goodbye. Most are not prepared.

But there is a big difference between being prepared and being ready. Being prepared is like the final moments, making your will, holding your child, telling someone even when going to work, you love him or her: Being prepared is like waiting to die, by living as if you are going to die the next moment. But being ready is enjoying your life because you are not terrified of death. Are we ready? Ready to move past the closed door onto a glorious life beyond: Are we ready for that? We should be, every moment, every minute, by living for that Someone waiting for us beyond that door, with every moment of our time on this side. When God lives in you, in your thought, word and deed here on earth, you will be ready to step with Him onto the other side.

A much-loved leader dead: As I sat in front of the television screen four years ago and heard the mourning of his family, outpouring of grief of followers, I looked in the mirror and asked: Am I ready?

Share on: WhatsApp