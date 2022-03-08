Healy leads Australia past Pakistan in Women’s WC

Alyssa Healy scored 72 runs to lead her side to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval.

Australia were rarely troubled in their chase of a 190 runs with Alyssa Healy and Rachel Haynes providing a solid start to the Aussies. Haynes was eventually dismissed for run-a-ball 34 by Nashra Sadhu but not before the opening pair had put on a 60 run stand.

Australia’s captain Meg Lanning added another 63 runs with the wicket-keeper batter before chopping a spinning delivery onto her stumps from a Omaima Sohail floater. The right arm spinner got her second of the game as Healy’s attempted heave fell into the hands of Nashra Sandhu. The Australian departed after having scored her 14th ODI fifty.

An industrious approach by Ellysse Perry and Beth Mooney saw their side home without any further losses and 15 overs to spare handing Pakistan their second succssive loss in the competion.

Earlier in the day Pakistan’s captain Bismah Maroof struck a brilliant 78 notout to lead her side to a 190 runs total after early loss of wickets.

Having been put to bat by the Aussies, Pakistan fell into early trouble with 4 wickets falling before the 50 runs mark had been breached.

Bismah Maroof and Aliya Riaz arrested the slide by putting on a fighting 99 runs stand for the fifth wicket. Riaz was eventually dismissed in the 45th over having scored 53. Their efforts ensured that Pakistan finished with 190-6 and that their bowlers had something to work with to trouble the Australian outfit.

Alana King was the pick of the bowlers for her side, finishing with 2 wickets for just 24 runs.