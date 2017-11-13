Always took practical steps for wellbeing of people: Punjab CM

LAHORE : Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Punjab government has always taken practical steps for the betterment of the people instead of doing negative politics.

Talking to the elected representatives from different districts in Lahore who called on him, Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government believes in serving the nation for which several programs have been launched to ensure standard health facilities to the masses.

Shehbaz Sharif continued that CT scan machines are being installed in all the district hospitals for the assistance of poverty-stricken patients. “We have made history by completing energy-related projects rapidly”, he added.

He said the PML-N is the most popular party in the country due to its service to the masses and would continue to come up to the expectations of the people after the next elections.

