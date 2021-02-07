Always preferred public welfare, says Pervaiz Elahi

Staff Reporter

Acting Punjab Governor Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said that he always preferred people’s welfare works whenever got the opportunity. Ch Pervaiz Elahi was talking to a delegation led by Supreme Court Bar Vice-President Ch Arshad Bajwa which called on him and MNA Moonis Elahi at their residence here on Sunday. The delegation members exchanged views with the PML-Q leaders on matters of mutual interests and other affairs.

The delegation included General Secretary Supreme Court Bar Rana Shehzad Ahmad Farooq, Executive Member Supreme Court Bar Ch Arif Mehmood, Executive Member Supreme Court Bar Nasir Siddiqui, President Rahim Yar Khan bar Ch Manzoor

Warraich, Additional Advocate General Punjab Asif Mahmood Cheema and Amir Saeed Raan advocate among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that during our tenure, free medical facilities in the government hospitals, emergency for lawyers as well as heart treatment facilities were also available and they should get facilities like this again.

On a request from the lawyers leaders for a housing society for the Supreme Court Bar, he said that housing society for the Supreme Court bar will Insha-Allah be got started soon after talk with Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema.

Supreme Court Bar Vice-President Ch Arshad Bajwa while thanking Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that you have always given priority to the people’s welfare works, during your tenure also for the first time Prosecutor General Department and post was

established for which the lawyer’s community is grateful to you. On the occasion, he also invited Ch Pervaiz Elahi to address the Supreme Court Bar.