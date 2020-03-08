Alvi’s people-centric agenda

THE presidency has become a hub of people-centric activities with President Dr. Arif Alvi taking upon himself the responsibility to complement efforts for resolution of problems of the masses and challenges confronting the country. This became abundantly clear during a brainstorming session that the President had with a select group of newspaper Editors where Dr. Arif Alvi covered almost all important topics and issues and how these are being addressed.

The President was both innovative and bold in his approach throughout his interaction with Editors, offering a genesis of what went wrong and how the present Government was tackling the challenges that really matter for the people. He emphasized that the Government was working with good intention and would deliver as per expectations of the masses. That the presidency is contributing its share in overcoming major challenges became evident when Dr. Arif Alvi revealed that during his meeting with the ambassadors of Germany and Japan they offered job opportunities to 100,000 Pakistani IT professionals each in their countries. If the offer is followed up aggressively and materialized then it has the potential to help overcome the problem of growing unemployment besides substantially increasing home remittances by overseas Pakistanis. The President emphasis on artificial intelligence and the plan for training of youth with the cooperation of Microsoft would hopefully pave the way for technological revolution as AI has become technology of the day and the future. Before assuming the coveted office of the President, Dr. Alvi had been one of the active and vocal members of the PTI and his views carried weight in the decision-making process of the party. Now, as per demand of the office, he is working in a non-partisan manner but with a firm conviction to create awareness about causes of health including breast cancer, education, population control and rights of vulnerable segments of the society especially women and children. There would be a significant move forward in safeguarding rights of women as, according to the President, the Government is working on a bill envisaging mandatory issuance of certificate by NADRA to legal heirs within 15 days of death of a person, making it almost impossible for anyone to usurp share of women in the property of the deceased. It is also appreciable that the President has initiated a process of closer interaction with representative delegations of different sections of the society and forthright exchange of views is leading to crystallization of the issues and prospects of their solution by enlisting cooperation of the real stakeholders. The process can assume greater significance if members of the cabinet too hold frequently similar sessions with all those who have something to do with the subjects of their portfolios.