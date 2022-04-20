Alvi’s behaviour not worthy of president

Urging President Arif Alvi to fulfill his constitutional obligations, senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday regretted that the way he was behaving it appeared as if he was not the president of Pakistan, but of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) only.

Talking to newsmen outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court, he said the new coalition government would not take revenge from the PTI by putting its leaders in jails.

“Truth of the matter is that we have neither blamed anybody nor called anybody names,” he said, and added, “We have just narrated the facts. After all those looting the national exchequer during the last four years of the PTI government would now be held accountable for their corruption.”—INP