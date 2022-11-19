Alvi to implement PM’s advice

By
News desk
-
12
President Alvi Kashmir

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that he will implement the directions given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the appointment of the next chief of army staff, a news channel said.

The president, in a conversation with his aides regarding the new army chief’s appointment, reportedly said that he could not create hurdles in the much-awaited process.

“I do not have the legal authority to stop the prime minister’s advice; I have never interfered in the affairs of the state,” President Alvi stressed.

Previous articleMarriyum slams Imran over Toshakhana scandal
Next articleA perfect storm is brewing | By Farrukh Saleem

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR