Alvi to attend PU alumni reunion

Staff Reporter

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi will participate in the mega event of alumni reunion of former Punjab University graduates to be held on December 08, 2018.

In this regard, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad chaired a high level meeting at Al Raazi Hall here on Thursday. PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Alumni Association Director Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali, deans of various faculties and heads of departments were present on the occasion.

The VC asked the participants to make all-out efforts for the success of the historic event. Punjab Chief Minister Mr Usman Buzdar, former chief ministers, governors, ministers, renowned religious, political, social, legal, cultural and academic personalities are expected to participate in the event.

According to PU spokesman, the entry in the university shall be from Gate No 1. All the alumni shall first proceed to their respective departments/centers/institutions/college to meet and greet. At 1:30pm onwards all the alumni shall assemble at the Faisal Auditorium for attending a centralized function.

