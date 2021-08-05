Alvi renews pledge to freedom struggle at Kashmir march

Staff Reporter Islamabad

President Arif Alvi on Thursday led a Kashmir solidarity march to reaffirm the national resolve for the struggle of Kashmir as the country marked second anniversary of Article 370’s abrogation by India that scrapped special status ensured to Kashmir.

Starting from the President House in Islamabad, the federal ministers Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Fawad Chaudhry and Omar Ayub Khan also joined President Arif Alvi at the march, while it was being presided over by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, wherein the leadership reasserted the narrative of support for Kashmir.

“Today marks the day when the people of occupied Kashmir announced a strike” over New Delhi’s move to revoke the valley’s special autonomy,” the president said, as he condemned pellet gun attacks and Indian atrocities on “our Kashmiri brethren”.

“I want to tell my Kashmiri brothers that we are with you,” he said, adding that PM Imran had fought the case of occupied Kashmir in a way that “compelled the world to acknowledge”.

He condemned India for trying to bring demographic changes in the valley, and warned that a “new, stronger” Pakistan was emerging that would make sure that Kashmiris were given their rights.

No Pakistani will sit and rest until Kashmir people have achieved their freedom that’s rightfully theirs, the president Arif Alvi said. He added that the world’s history bears witness that Muslims cannot be suppressed.

It may be noted that Youm-e-Istehsal was observed on Thursday to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of the two-year military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It was on August 5, 2019, that the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped by the Modi government.

A series of events have been arranged in order to denounce the Indian unilateral illegal actions against Kashmiri people as well as the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.