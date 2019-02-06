Alvi puts forward 8 demands to India on Held Kashmir Asks New Delhi to uphold rights of people

Observer Report

Muzaffarabad

President Arif Alvi on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day demanded the Indian government to uphold the rights of the Kashmiri people instead of trying, and failing, to “justify its terrorism” against innocent citizens by pushing a “false narrative of ‘killing militants’.”

Reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering political, diplomatic and moral support for the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for the right of self-determination, President Alvi put forward eight demands to India in his address at the Azad Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Tuesday.

Addressing a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly here on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, President Alvi demanded India to immediately release all political prisoners in occupied Kashmir and allow freedom of speech to the Kashmiris.

Other demands of the President included “Ban the use of firearms against Kashmiri citizens, Ban the use of pellet guns against Kashmiris, Withdraw draconian ‘black laws’ in Kashmir, Allow IOK leaders to travel freely and “make their case abroad” and Allow international rights observers into IOK to “see the situation for themselves” and lifting restrictions on electronic communications.”

“If you are in the right, the world will come to know about it. And if you are in the wrong, the world will find out about,” President Alvi challenged the Indian government.

The president also asked the United Nations to send a fact-finding mission to IOK and “fulfil the promises it made to Pakistan and India”.

