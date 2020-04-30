Alvi pays tributes to heroic struggle of labourers

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Dr. Arif Alvi, President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan in his message on the occasion of Labour Day said that this year we are celebrating Labour Day with the resolve to reaffirm our commitment to the dignity of labour and to pay tribute to the valiant and heroic struggle of the workers for their fundamental rights.

This day is not only a reminder of the struggle of workers but also an acknowledgement of their contribution towards national growth and progress. We believe that workers and employers are partners in the production process and their cooperation is essential for industrial efficiency and ultimately for socioeconomic development of the country

The world economy is witnessing a staggering downturn due to the spread of Covid-19. Resultantly, this pandemic is having a catastrophic effect on the working and labour class. Millions of people have been rendered jobless due to it all around the world including Pakistan. The Government of Pakistan is fully cognizant of the hardships being faced by our labourer and daily wagers due to the lockdown.

In this regard, Ehsaas Emergency Cash Relief Program has been launched to provide immediate relief to them. I am confident that the rights of workers, under the present government, will be effectively protected.