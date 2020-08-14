Alvi pays tribute to doctors, nurses, health workers fighting coronavirus In 74th Independence Day message President reaffirms support to Kashmiri people in their heroic struggle against occupying Indian forces

Zubair Qureshi

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has extended warm greetings to the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day of Pakistan.

In a message the president has particularly mentioned doctors, nurses paramedics and all those in the frontline against coronavirus.

“I must pay tribute to our doctors, nurses, health care workers that saved the lives of people by putting their own lives at risk during the pandemic.

Additionally, I also deeply admire the role of media, Ulema, NDMA, NCOC, provincial governments, and law enforcement agencies in creating awareness and help enforcing the SOPs with regard to Covid-19,” said the president in his Independence Day message.

“This day reminds us of the immense sacrifices rendered by our forefathers, under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” said he adding “The day is an occasion to reaffirm our resolve to live up to the ideals of our founding fathers and pay homage to the heroic struggle of all workers of Pakistan Movement.”

Unlike the past, this Independence Day is being celebrated in extraordinarily difficult times as the entire world has been affected by Corona virus which had adverse impact on all sectors of life, i.e. including economy, health, and education, said the president cautioning however “It is must we continue with the precautions. We have seen such challenges in the past, like the earthquake in October 2005 and heavy floods in 2010.”

The pandemic has brought enormous challenges but we have seen that our resilient nation has overcome them with a brilliant strategy of smart lock down, the message says.

On this auspicious occasion, let me appreciate the spirit of our countrymen who exhibited extreme unity and generously helped the victims of natural calamities, he said in his felicitation message.